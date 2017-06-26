After rumors spread of the Golden State Warriors “unanimously” passing on an invitation from the White House, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said last week he was open to the possibility of visiting. “I do think it’s very important to consider a potential invitation because I think it could have very positive ramifications if we did go,” Kerr said, according to Sports Illustrated.

A CREDO petition urging our new NBA champions to “publicly reject Trump’s hate by refusing to set foot in his White House” has garnered more than 50,000 signatures, meeting 68 percent of its goal in light of Kerr’s remarks.

The Warriors, having been vocal about their opposition to Trump and his actions in the past, have not yet received a formal invitation to the White House. But Kerr was frank when he said he would “absolutely entertain” the idea of going, leaving the final say to his players.

You can listen to Kerr's full interview with the TK Show below.