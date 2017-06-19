Wheel Of Fortune spun into a bit of controversy after a Twitter user highlighted one episode’s alarming image that originally aired in 2005. According to the New York Daily News, a social media user named Joshua Itiola questioned: “why @WheelofFortune has slaves in their ‘Southern Charm Week’ images?” The annual weekly theme takes place in March.

Someone please tell me why @WheelofFortune has slaves in their “Southern Charm Week” images? pic.twitter.com/IPCFo9wh1b — Joshua Itiola (@joshitiola) June 16, 2017

The re-aired episode quickly attained attention from the masses and prompted a response from the ABC show’s executive producer Harry Freidman. In a statement issued to the Daily News, he said the image will be eradicated in future air dates. “We regret the use of this background image, and we will be replacing it moving forward on any rebroadcast,” Friedman said.

The image in question was shot on an Oak Alley Plantation in Louisiana. Per information shared with the news site, the plantation “does not have actors who attempt to portray slaves.” The tour guides adorn “Annabelle-style hoop skirts,” spokeswoman Hillary Loeber stated.

The news also sparked online reactions.

No wonder Wheel of Fortune has been so trash lately. Looking for a spike in ratings with this one. — Arlington Lane II (@TheATrainSTL) June 19, 2017

Many MANY people green-lighted this, that’s how you know that there are no POC in that team pic.twitter.com/D77g0xJv9q — Isabelle 🇵🇷 (@bellecs) June 16, 2017