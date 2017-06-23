Johnny Depp did not mince words when asked about President Donald Trump at the Glastonbury Festival in England on Thursday.

“Can we bring Trump here?” the Oscar-nominated actor asked a crowd while onstage at the music fest to introduce his 2004 film The Libertine, which follows 17th-century poet John Wilmot, the Earl of Rochester. “I think he needs help,” he said of the president.

Depp went on to ask, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

The question drew loud cheers and boos from the crowd as Depp shrugged. “I want to clarify, I’m not an actor. I lie for a living,” he continued. The star’s comment was in reference to John Wilkes Booth, the man who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln at Ford’s Theatre in Washington in 1865. Booth, like Depp, was an actor.

The White House released a statement regarding Depp’s comments, saying, “President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and it’s sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead. I hope that some of Mr. Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a Democrat elected official.”

