The family of Jordan Brunson is prepared to take legal action against an Illinois off-duty officer who threatened to kill the teenager for walking on his lawn.

Chicago’s WGN reports the incident happened Saturday (June 24) when Brunson, 15, and his friend ended up on the lawn of an unidentified Lansing police officer. Jordan was reportedly helping his friend, who was badly beaten up from a fight just moments earlier. The teen says he was preparing to take off to find help when his friend sat on the officer’s porch. “I was examining him. I was going to go tell his grandmother,” he said. The teens claim it was in that moment the off-duty cop “came out of nowhere” and pinned Jordan to the ground.

Jordan’s friend began recording the incident. With one hand around the teen’s neck and his knee over his body, the officer is seen threatening Jordan. “You guys are on my f***ing property,” the officer is heard saying as Jordan struggles to breathe. “No, you are on my f***ing property. I could f***ing kill you.”

When Jordan asks why he is being restrained when it was his friend who was actually on the cop’s property, the officer responds, “Because your friend is being a f***king idiot.”

Jordan’s aunt obtained the video and uploaded it to social media where it’s received the most attention. “Where is your police instinct that you don’t think to ask, ‘Hey guys, what’s going on?'” she said. “The language is what’s difficult. For you to be an officer, for you to say, ‘I can kill you.’ What is that?”

Lansing Police released a statement about the incident. “An off-duty Lansing police officer, outside on his personal property, became involved when he was approached by two other subjects involved in the fight,” it reads. “One of the juveniles had visible minor injuries, and the other was temporarily detained for further investigation until the arrival of on-duty officers.”

Jordan’s family has filed a police report and hopes the officer will be charged in the incident. “If he wasn’t an officer and just a regular man, will they do the same thing?” his aunt said. “No, I believe he’d be locked up.”

