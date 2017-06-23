Evidently, the transracial desperation—truly a puzzling mindset in and of itself—is real out in these streets. Shout out to Rachel Dolezal for setting the precedent for people to swap out the privilege their birth skin affords them and slip into minority races like a shiny new outfit. Perhaps now would be good a time as any t0 connect with her sister in trans-race, Martina Adam, a German woman and “aspiring model” who has been turning heads all the way across the pond.

For a while, Adam’s larger than life breast enhancements were the conversation starters, but now it is her deep coffee skin, the best chemically enhanced skin money could buy. “This medical treatment increased my body’s melatonin production,” she wrote on her Facebook page, where she goes by “Martina Big.” “I love my new ebony look very much. Therefore, I’m currently testing various things to emphasize my exotic look.”

What started off as an intense tanning project earlier in the year has become a full claim of a (fetishized) new identity. “My transformation to a black woman continues,” wrote in May. “I already bought me beautiful, long black natural hair, with afro curls. Soon I let my blond hair colour change into black and get African curls in my hair. Then comes the hair extensions with African natural hair. After that I have an appointment with my surgeon.”

Fast forward to now in June, where Adam has encountered so many travel issues “as a black woman” that she has now decided to get a new passport to reflect her new life. “I’m a black girl with black hair, so I have to change very soon my passport,” she says in the video, from her hotel room in Romania.

Deep sigh and facepalm. We couldn’t make this stuff up if we tried.