Win Limited Edition DJ Green Lantern x ‘Griselda on Steroids’ T-Shirts

DJ Green Lantern is hitting the road with Griselda/Shady Records’ latest additions: Westside Gunn and Conway. With Hitler on Steroids and Rejects On Steroids in heavy rotation within rap circles around the world, the New York fires-pitters are in high demand.

In support of the mixtapes, Green collaborated with Philadelphia based brand Heavyweight Global for exclusive tees that will only be available on the Griselda On Steroids tour. VIBE is giving away 5 shirts away for our Twitter followers — just post your favorite track from either tape with the hashtag #VIBEOnSteroids on our account and make sure you mention @DJGreenlantern.

We’ll announce 5 winners! Good Luck!