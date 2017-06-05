Call him the TGOD bossman, or just call him Wiz Khalifa, the pride of Pittsburgh shelled out another batch of tracks for his ever growing legion of Taylor gang loyalists on Sunday (June 4).

READ: Wiz Khalifa Turns “Pull Up Wit Ah Stick” Into A Weed Anthem

Wiz appears on the project’s cover with his much talked about boo, Brazilian model Izabela Guedes, and you can consider this Wiz’s way of putting a ring on it. Pothead romance lives within this stoner’s heart.

Pre-Rolleds contains four lively new tracks with the crew’s longtime producer Sledgren leading the musical direction. Chevy Woods jumps on the project as the sole guest appearance.

READ: Kranium Gets The Girl On “Can’t Believe” Featuring Ty Dolla $ign And Wizkid