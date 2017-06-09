Nigeria’s WizKid has carved out a great spot for himself on American radio and in clubs around the world. With his Drake-assisted “Come Closer” single still going strong, the RCA Records star dropped another monster track from his upcoming Sounds From the Other Side album.

With an early pre-order purchase of the LP, fans will get “African Bad Gyal” as a free download. On the track, Chris Brown breezes by to add a likkle slick melody to the uppity Sarz-produced banger.

Sounds From The Other Side is slated for release on July 14.

