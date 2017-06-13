When you’ve had a long day and you’re tired and hungry it’s understandable the annoyance that can occur from waiting long for your food, especially if you’re ordering it from a fast food chain such as McDonalds. However, a Texas woman took her frustration to new heights (or new depths of petty) when she reportedly called the police because her McNuggets were taking too long to be prepared.

According to reports, management called police Saturday (June 10) when one of y’all aunties (kidding) a woman was parked in the drive-thru of a Waco-Texas McDonalds and refused to move despite several cars being behind her. When police arrived, they learned the same woman called 911 to explain her annoyance with the fact she thought her McNuggets were taking too long, and also demand that her nuggets be free.

Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton understandably peeved due to the childish nature of the call told reporters management did not give her the nuggets free. In fact, they gave her, her money back and sent her on her way. “We definitely have better things to do than respond to a call about chicken nuggets not being served quickly enough,” Swanton said.

Could you imagine if they did give her the nuggets but charged her extra for the dipping sauce? #Petty.