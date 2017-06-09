A New Jersey woman is currently recovering in the hospital after falling into an open sidewalk basement.

READ Schoolboy Q Reveals He’s Recorded “Like 50 Songs” For Next Album

NBC New York reports the unidentified woman was distracted by her phone when the incident happened on Thursday (June 8). Surveillance footage next to Acme Windows caught the bizarre moment when the woman briefly looked at her phone before tripping and falling into the sidewalk.

Witness Martin Delgadillo told reporters he was standing outside of his barber shop when the woman took a tumble. “She was looking at her phone — the last minute — she hit the door and fell right in,” Delgadillo said. “I thought texting and driving was a bad thing,” Delgadillo said. “Now it’s texting and walking.”

It was later explained that the sidewalk basement door was open because the gas line was being worked on. If you look closely, you can see a man with a hardhat under the basement door.

The woman is in serious condition and is being treated at a local hospital.

Incidents such as the one above have happened multiple times in the texting era, like one woman who fell into a mall water fountain.

Stay woke folks.

READ August Alsina Accused Of Flashing Gun At Persistent Group Of Fans