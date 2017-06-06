Woman Jumps In Front Of Car To Save Young Boy

A Connecticut woman named Shanta Jordan is being heralded as a local hero for jumping in front of a car to save a young boy from being crushed between the vehicle and a wall.

Jordan, who was also injured in the accident, was able to absorb the impact. Although the child still left the incident seriously injured, things could have been much worse. Reports say that the young boy could have have lost his legs, but doctors were able to save him.

“If [Jordan] did not step in, the child would be in direct contact with the motor vehicle against the wall and most likely, he would have perished, he would have died,” said Bridgeport Police Chief A.J. Perez. “I truly believe that it would’ve been a fatality.”

According to KRON-4, Jordan is still recovering in the hospital, and state and local officials will be honoring her in a City Hall ceremony upon her release. The driver was also hospitalized, and faces charges including reckless driving.

Proceed with caution if you are watching the below video, as it contains graphic images that may be disturbing to some.