A woman named Yoncela Stanley was detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport in NYC for attempting to smuggle 27 pounds of cocaine in the back of a wheelchair.

According to the New York Daily News, the 33-year-old woman had just landed in the States after a JetBlue flight from St. Lucia. U. S. Customs and Border Protection noticed that there was something fishy with the back seat cushion of the motorized wheelchair.

After bringing in a K-9 Unit to examine the cushion, officials discovered that Stanley had placed 10 bricks of cocaine, weighing about 27 pounds, and carried an estimated street value of nearly $500,000.

“Stanley was charged with federal narcotics smuggling and was ordered held on $50,000 bail during a brief arraignment Monday in Brooklyn Federal Court,” the Daily News reads.