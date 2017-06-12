In addition to their reunion tour and upcoming biopic, R&B collective Xscape has linked with producer Mona Scott-Young for a docuseries on Bravo.

READ Xscape Will Perform For The First Time In 15 Years at Essence Festival

TMZ reports that the series will premiere on Bravo this November to coincide with the return of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, with hopes that group member Kandi Burruss’ involvement in both shows will boost its popularity.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVNCi-CD2u3/?taken-by=officialxscape

Scott-Young will also produce the group’s biopic. A network and premiere date for the film are still forthcoming.

Will you be tuning in for all things Xscape? Sound off in the comments.