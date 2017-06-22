Yandel’s fans now can be even closer to him: The Puerto Rican superstar has released a new mobile app in conjunction with escapex, Billboard has learned.

With the app, fans will be able to directly interact with the singer, and they will have a deeper look into Yandel’s life. “My fans mean the world to me and my new mobile app will enable me to interact with them directly like never before,” he said in a press release announcing the app.

READ: From Cutting Fades To Cutting Records, Roc Nation’s Yandel Is Razor Sharp Focused

Yandel now joins the escapex roster, which includes many celebrities such as Marc Anthony, Prince Royce, Farruko, J Alvarez, Baby Rasta & Gringo, Bob Marley and Janis Joplin.

“We are excited to team up with a star like Yandel,” said Joe Cuello (escapex general manager). “Yandel is known for his love of his fans and we are honored to help him connect and more closely interact with the social media base he has created.”

The app will be available on iTunes and Android stores.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.