With a resounding quote from James Baldwin, actress Yara Shahidi announced her collegiate decision on Instagram (June 6).

The Black-ish star will join fellow #CrimsonPride students at Harvard University in the near future. In addition to this exciting news, the 17-year-old will also be classmates with Malia Obama, who’s currently interning with the Harvey Weinstein Company in New York City. Obama’s mother, former First Lady Michelle Obama, even wrote Shahidi’s letter of recommendation.

“She is very amazing and such a supporter, which is something very surreal to say,” the rising actress said of Mrs. Obama (a Harvard Law alum) in a past interview with W magazine.

“The paradox of education is precisely this – that as one begins to become conscious one begins to examine the society in which he is being educated.” ~ James Baldwin #CrimsonPride A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

Before her studies commence, Shahidi plans to launch her Black-ish spin-off which follows her character, Zoey Johnson, into college.

“College, at least for Zoey, is no longer a factor she can hide under or hide with,” she said in an interview with AOL. “And so we’re no longer talking about race but the intersection of race and gender and sexuality, and the intersection of race and politics, and she finally has to kind of deal on her own.”