There’s no doubt that the late Tupac belongs on the Mount Rushmore of hip-hop — if they ever make one. Rappers and rap fans idolize the passionate and unrelenting activist in every corner of the earth.

Following the opening weekend of Pac’s autobiographical movie, All Eyez on Me, Atlanta star YFN Lucci pays homage to Makaveli on his new song, “Like Pac.”

With Buddah Bless laying down the song’s production, the T.I.G. artist combines pain and passion with his signature melodies.

“Uh, picture me rollin’, hey/One of America’s Most Wanted, yeah Picture the old me, yeah/You shoulda’ told me it was me against the world, you shoulda’ told me/I swear I shed so many tears, you shoulda’ told me yeah yeah/Uh, then I went Thug Life like Pac/Then I went to ridin’ ’round in the,” raps Lucci.

This past weekend, following Young Thug’s album, Beautiful Thugger Girls, the Atlanta MC compared himself to Pac also via Twitter.

I dropped E.B.B.T.G on 2PAC’S bday because I’m the #newPAC

I feel like I am the thug he didn’t get to become #SoImGoinFinishWhatHeStarted — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) June 18, 2017

Lucci, it seems, took a subtle shot at Thugga for sitting himself next to the late legend, Tweeting: “Pac would’ve never wore a dress.”

Pac would’ve never wore a dress — IG: YFNLUCCI (@YFNLUCCI) June 18, 2017

U lil mad or big mad peon — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) June 19, 2017

Busta atop playing — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) June 19, 2017