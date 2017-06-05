YFN Lucci’s career has taken off already, but what’s scary is that budding rapper still has so much room to grow as an artist. The 26-year-old recently released his latest EP, Long Live Nut, and hasn’t stopped touring since.

For the last song on 9-track project, “Testimony” featuring Boosie Badazz, the rapper vents with sorrow dedicated to his late mentor and friend. The heartfelt track just recieved the remix treatment with vocals from Atlanta songbird, Monica.

“Lately I’ve been runnin’ round chasin’ millions/Usually I be runnin’ round chasin’ women, hey/But it’s a lot of Os in the kitchen/We got a lot sold, yeah, we get it/You can’t trust a soul in this business/There a lot of fake love and pretendin,'” raps Lucci.

Back in April, Lucci spoke with Billboard about this latest EP.

“It’s a homage to my homeboy, Nut, who died right after I released my first mixtape, Wish Me Well. He helped put me on. He helped me meet Fly, who signed me to his Think It’s A Game Records,” Lucci recalled.

YFN just earned his first platinum plaque for “Key To The Streets.”