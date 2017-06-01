As Game 1 of the NBA Finals finally kicks off, Yo Gotti and Mike Will Made-It gifted fans with some tunes to listen to on Wednesday night (June 1). Gotti Made-It is a 9-track mixtape featuring hard-hitting beats and crisp rhymes.

Just before the tape dropped, Gotti released the lead single, “Rake It Up,” featuring Nicki Minaj. The 4-minute track sounds fairly different from their previous collab, “Down in the DM (Remix),” but will still most likely perform well in the club, thanks to hits catchy tune and Minaj’s hypnotic verse. Interestingly enough, Nicki is the only feature on the project.

Gotti Made-It comes only a few months after Mike Will dropped his Ransom 2 tape, featuring Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane Young Thug, Migos, YG, and more. The release also comes a short period after Gotti announced that he would be joining Meek Mill on the Against All Odd Tour, which kicks off July 5.

You can now stream Yo Gotti and Mike Will Made-It’s new project on SoundCloud below.