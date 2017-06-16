Memphis king Yo Gotti plays by one of the oldest rules in the streets; every man for themselves. Today (June 16), the Roc Nation-backed rapper unleashed the brand new music visuals for “Dogg,” a song from his recently released project with Mike WiLL Made-It titled, Gotti Made-It.

In the Video God-directed clip, CMG’s H.N.I.C. sits comfy in his backyard–away from civilized citizens — with his pitbull and several curvaceous models. In other scenes, The “Down in the DM” rapper cruises through the city while sitting on the hood of a jeep.

“Dog hoes (ruff), play by dog rules (ruff)/Young niggas in my hood on that dog food (ruff)/I’ma train that bitch, send that hoe to dog school (dog school)/Her friend like girl, don’t fuck that nigga, he gon’ dog you (damn),” raps Gotti on the song’s hook.

Just last week, Gotti released the visuals for his song, “Letter to the Trap,” another song from Gotti Made-It.

