Yo Gotti and Mike WiLL Made-It dropped a joint project dubbed, Gotti Made-It, to start off the month of June.Over the weekend, the brothers in hustle released the project’s first visuals dubbed “Letter to the Trap.”

Directed by Soto, Gotti sits on his couch inside a plush mansion — with two stunning women in the background — as he writes an emotional letter to the streets that raised him. We also see the CMG CEO move from his couch to his garage where a fleet of foreign cars are waiting for him.

“I know time flies by (flies by)/I ain’t shit in your eyes (I ain’t sh*t)/I been f**kin’ with this rap game, I been out in Dubai (I been out)/I got a love and hate relationship with you at the same time/I wanna be there with you but then I wanna be there with you/At the same time/I’m infatuated with you, that shit give me a rush (I am)/All that dirty money, all that re-in’ up/Back and forth in the kitchen cookin’ up.It’s a different feelin,” raps Gotti.

Prior to the release of Gotti Made-It, the Memphis native unleashed two projects in 2016, The Art of Hustle and White Friday (CM9), respectively. Also, Mike WiLL Made-It released the second installment of his Ransom series.

Gotti is currently on his Against All Odds tour with Meek Mill.