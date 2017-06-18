Since Young Thug stepped onto the scene, the Atlanta native continued to promote the influence of his idols like Lil Wayne within his music. Now, another figure in Thug’s world of inspiration has guided the “Best Friend” rapper’s current album.

READ: Stream Young Thug’s ‘Beautiful Thugger Girls’ Album Feat. Future, Snoop Dogg And More

Following the release of Thug’s Beautiful Thugger Girls project (June 16), the 25-year-old said Tupac was its driving force and he decided to release it on the “Ghetto Gospel” rapper’s 46th birthday (June 16). “I feel like I am the thug he didn’t get to become #SoImGoinFinishWhatHeStarted,” he wrote.

I dropped E.B.B.T.G on 2PAC’S bday because I’m the #newPAC

I feel like I am the thug he didn’t get to become #SoImGoinFinishWhatHeStarted💇🏽 — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) June 18, 2017

Thug isn’t the only person who feels they’re cloaked in Tupac’s memory. One of his previous collaborators, Wyclef Jean, said his fellow Haitian-American has a similar revolutionary side that Pac possessed.

READ: Young Thug Drops Brutal Trailer For Upcoming ‘E.B.B.T.G.’ Album

“He’s from a project, I’m from a similar background. And he has a natural love for Haiti, understanding the history of Haiti. Haiti is the first black republic,” Jean said to Pigeons and Planes. “He reminded me of a modern Tupac, in a sense — in a revolutionary sense.”