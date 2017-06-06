Young Thug, Rich The Kid, Quavo & Duke Have One Question: “WTF U Doin?”

Young Thug’s hilarious viral video of his snoozing friends is making rounds, but the eccentric Atlanta rapper is back on the blogs for making real music, too.

Accompanied by his fellow Georgia Bulldogs, Quavo, Rich The Kid, and Duke, the four amigos attack DJ Durel’s hard-knocking instrumental for the Box Chevy banger, “WTF U Doin.'”

“What the f**k these ni**as doing/What the f**k these rappers doing?/And my momma say I’m good/But my b**ch say that I’m ruined/Yeah ni**a, f**k the police,” raps Thugger on the track.

Back in April, Thugga took to Twitter to announce that he would be dropping a “singing album” titled, Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls (E.B.B.T.G.), but it has yet to come to fruition.

Singing album this week… — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 27, 2017

E.B.B.T.G — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 27, 2017