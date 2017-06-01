The Trap Way: Zaytoven, Bankroll Fresh, Yung LA & Twista Team Up On “Pose To”
Adult Swim has upped their longstanding music program with a long list of artists — and that includes a large amount of rappers — for their 2017 initiative. This year the new music campaign will run for a total 52 weeks — in 2016 it ran for only 31 weeks.
They brought together Atlanta’s true trap music pioneer Zaytoven with a few of his close friends and collaborators for the hypnotic track, “Pose To.” The late Bankroll Fresh and Yung LA represent for the South, while Twista swings by for a smigin of his Midwest swang on the murky record.
“We’re kind of an outlier in that TV networks and licensing are one of the only remaining important revenue streams to artists. So in that way, we’re like a TV network because we’re licensing music for a purpose. But we’re unlike a TV network in that we’re not licensing these tracks to use in commercials, we’re just doing a music program, which most TV networks don’t do. So we kind of stick out in that ecosystem, because we’re doing something no one else does,” says Adult Swim’s creative director Jason DeMarco.
He continues, “I don’t know why they don’t do it. Maybe they don’t want to, or maybe no one is motivated enough to do it. But it’s been seven years, no one else is doing it, and I get the feeling that no one else is going to. But Adult Swim is a small and idiosyncratic network, and someone like me who loves music is empowered to do this thing that’s not a direct and obvious revenue driver, whereas someone at Viacom might not have that support. In the music ecosystem, TV is still one of the most important revenue streams. It’s live shows, merch, and licensing. Until TV truly dies and advertisers won’t spend money on it anymore, it remains a revenue stream, but I think that is shrinking and I don’t know what replaces it.
Migos, Run The Jewels, Knxwledge, MF DOOM and Jay Electronica and more are also a part of Adult Swim’s new singles program.
2017 Adult Swim Singles Program:
Abra
Anna Meredith
Big Freedia
BOSCO
Brian Eno
Code Orange
Colin Stetson
DAWN
Dinosaur Jr.
DOOM ft. Jay Electronica
Downtown Boys
Ducky
Father
Flying Lotus
G Perico
Helado Negro
HXLT
Jacques Greene
Jay IDK
Jlin
JonWayne
Julia Holter
Julian Casablancas + The Voidz
Juliana Barwick
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
Kitty
Knxwledge
Lord RAJA
Low End Theory (Daddy Kev, Nobody, The Gaslamp Killer & D-Styles)
Maxo Kream
Migos
Mija
Moor Mother
Nef the Pharaoh
Nick Hook
Oddisee
Pallbearer
Run The Jewels
SAD13 [Sadie Dupuis]
Sevdaliza
Shabazz Palaces
Sleep
Sophie
Spark Master Tape
SuperUnison
Tanya Tagaq
The JuJu Exchange
Thundercat
Tim Hecker
Venetian Snares
Waka Flocka Flame
Washed Out
Wavves
Witch Mountain
Wolves in the Throne Room
YFN Lucci
Your Old Droog
Zaytoven ft. Yung La, Bankroll Fresh, and Twista
Zeal & Ardor
Zola Jesus