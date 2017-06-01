Adult Swim has upped their longstanding music program with a long list of artists — and that includes a large amount of rappers — for their 2017 initiative. This year the new music campaign will run for a total 52 weeks — in 2016 it ran for only 31 weeks.

They brought together Atlanta’s true trap music pioneer Zaytoven with a few of his close friends and collaborators for the hypnotic track, “Pose To.” The late Bankroll Fresh and Yung LA represent for the South, while Twista swings by for a smigin of his Midwest swang on the murky record.

“We’re kind of an outlier in that TV networks and licensing are one of the only remaining important revenue streams to artists. So in that way, we’re like a TV network because we’re licensing music for a purpose. But we’re unlike a TV network in that we’re not licensing these tracks to use in commercials, we’re just doing a music program, which most TV networks don’t do. So we kind of stick out in that ecosystem, because we’re doing something no one else does,” says Adult Swim’s creative director Jason DeMarco.

He continues, “I don’t know why they don’t do it. Maybe they don’t want to, or maybe no one is motivated enough to do it. But it’s been seven years, no one else is doing it, and I get the feeling that no one else is going to. But Adult Swim is a small and idiosyncratic network, and someone like me who loves music is empowered to do this thing that’s not a direct and obvious revenue driver, whereas someone at Viacom might not have that support. In the music ecosystem, TV is still one of the most important revenue streams. It’s live shows, merch, and licensing. Until TV truly dies and advertisers won’t spend money on it anymore, it remains a revenue stream, but I think that is shrinking and I don’t know what replaces it.

Migos, Run The Jewels, Knxwledge, MF DOOM and Jay Electronica and more are also a part of Adult Swim’s new singles program.

2017 Adult Swim Singles Program:

Abra

Anna Meredith

Big Freedia

BOSCO

Brian Eno

Code Orange

Colin Stetson

DAWN

Dinosaur Jr.

DOOM ft. Jay Electronica

Downtown Boys

Ducky

Father

Flying Lotus

G Perico

Helado Negro

HXLT

Jacques Greene

Jay IDK

Jlin

JonWayne

Julia Holter

Julian Casablancas + The Voidz

Juliana Barwick

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Kitty

Knxwledge

Lord RAJA

Low End Theory (Daddy Kev, Nobody, The Gaslamp Killer & D-Styles)

Maxo Kream

Migos

Mija

Moor Mother

Nef the Pharaoh

Nick Hook

Oddisee

Pallbearer

Run The Jewels

SAD13 [Sadie Dupuis]

Sevdaliza

Shabazz Palaces

Sleep

Sophie

Spark Master Tape

SuperUnison

Tanya Tagaq

The JuJu Exchange

Thundercat

Tim Hecker

Venetian Snares

Waka Flocka Flame

Washed Out

Wavves

Witch Mountain

Wolves in the Throne Room

YFN Lucci

Your Old Droog

Zaytoven ft. Yung La, Bankroll Fresh, and Twista

Zeal & Ardor

Zola Jesus