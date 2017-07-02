To promote his Pretty Girls Like Trap Music album, 2 Chainz took his marketing plan up a notch and leased a one-story home dubbed “The Pink Trap House.” The can’t-miss attraction garnered many from Atlanta to other parts of the world who wanted to snap a photo of themselves outside the all-pink house. Now, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports the structure will no longer be seen as an ATL staple.

Cartel Properties, the company that owns the home, shared the news that the house will be repainted so new tenants can call it their humble abode. The unidentified landlord said she was unaware of what was to become of the house, and given the complaints from local residents due to large crowds and noise, she might’ve refrained from leasing the property.

However, since its establishment, Chainz has turned the Pink Trap House into a nail salon, a place of Sunday worship and most recently, he provided a free HIV testing clinic. According to George Rohrig, the firm’s owner, Chainz had plans to move the actual house to another location but that never came to fruition.

Reported by 11Alive, 53 people took tests for HIV/AIDS during the free medical offer. The service was an idea the community implemented because the majority of the people who visited the house were young, Lorraine Austin, Fulton County Health Department’s HIV HIPP program manager, said.

“The house manager thought that having testing during the holiday would be ideal, as there would be a lot of people out and the lease ends this week,” Austin said.