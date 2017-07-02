2 Chainz’s ‘Pink Trap House’ Will Offer Free HIV Testing

2 Chainz’s “Pink Trap House” is more than just an attraction. The Atlanta native established a pink house in promotion of his current studio album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. However, the marketing tool took on a life of its own and seeks to put the people first.

Standing on 1530 Howell Mill, the location will offer free HIV testing until 3:30 p.m. this July 4th. “Come get tested and know your status!” Chainz wrote on Instagram. “By the way this is Free99.”

Fulton County Board of Health say they pulling up today!! Come get tested and know your status! By the way this is Free99 A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

2 Chainz is offering free HIV testing at the #PinkTrapHouse today pic.twitter.com/V49PYI9qkW — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) July 4, 2017

The structure has been around since late June, rapidly becoming a must-see attraction that’s being documented on social media. “That’s why this is kind of iconic,” one person said to WSAV-TV. “He took it to another level, something that we can relate to.”

Before it served as a free clinic, Chainz turned the house into a sanctuary where Sunday service was recently held. According to Pastor Michael Wortham, per FOX 5, “I appreciate 2 Chainz and the whole team for putting this house up because in a lot of respects it’s reminding people that this is a real thing in our city. So people come and take pictures, put it up on Instagram and walk away, but there are a lot of people who aren’t able to walk away from this daily reality.”

