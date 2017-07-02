2 Chainz’s ‘Pink Trap House’ Will Offer Free HIV Testing
2 Chainz’s “Pink Trap House” is more than just an attraction. The Atlanta native established a pink house in promotion of his current studio album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. However, the marketing tool took on a life of its own and seeks to put the people first.
Standing on 1530 Howell Mill, the location will offer free HIV testing until 3:30 p.m. this July 4th. “Come get tested and know your status!” Chainz wrote on Instagram. “By the way this is Free99.”
The structure has been around since late June, rapidly becoming a must-see attraction that’s being documented on social media. “That’s why this is kind of iconic,” one person said to WSAV-TV. “He took it to another level, something that we can relate to.”
Before it served as a free clinic, Chainz turned the house into a sanctuary where Sunday service was recently held. According to Pastor Michael Wortham, per FOX 5, “I appreciate 2 Chainz and the whole team for putting this house up because in a lot of respects it’s reminding people that this is a real thing in our city. So people come and take pictures, put it up on Instagram and walk away, but there are a lot of people who aren’t able to walk away from this daily reality.”
