21 Savage Drops Debut Album ‘Issa’ Album
21 Savage made the term “issa” go viral, and now he’s capitalizing off of its success with the release of his debut album, Issa.
READ: 21 Savage Makes His Animated Debut In ‘The Year 2100′ Cartoon
The album, which dropped late Thursday night (July 6), is essentially feature-less when it comes to other artists, but it’s production credits are stacked. Metro Boomin, Southside, DJ Mustard, Pi’erre Bourne, and Zaytoven are just a few of the big names that contributed to the project’s sound.
The album also includes the lead single, “All the Smoke,” which was previously released in June 2017, along with a horror-themed short film.
READ: 21 Savage, Drake And Young Thug Gang Up On New Collaboration, “Issa”
The album’s cover art depicts an animation of 21 holding a double cup while money piles up in front of him and palm trees burn in the background. The illustration seems to be a follow up to the artist’s previous cartoon, which was debuted on the first episode of The Year 2100.
Issa is available to stream on Apple Music now.