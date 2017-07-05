50 Cent Says ‘4:44′ Was Like ‘Golf Course Music’

Despite 4:44 achieving platinum status and it being lauded as a great comeback album, JAY-Z has received his fair share of detractors. Recently, 50 Cent reviewed 4:44 on Instagram and dubbed Hov’s latest offering “golf course music.”

I listened to Jay sh–, that 4:44,” 50 began, “I thought the sh*t was aight. I liked the sh*t, but I’m gonna keep it 100: the sh*t was too smart. I felt like I was supposed to be wearing glasses and tie a f**king sweater around my waist. It was like Ivy League sh*t.”

Then, 50 acknowledged that though JAY-Z released a solid album, that he no longer should proclaim himself as the best, because of his age. “I’mma tell you the truth: Ni**as is hot out here. They don’t wanna hear that sh*y. They just wanna have a good time. F**k that. You can’t be the best rapper at 47, because the new ni**as is here,” said 50.

He added: “I ain’t gon’ hold you up. That sh*t was like golf course music.”

Since 4:44 was released last week, Kanye West reportedly severed ties with JAY-Z’s streaming service Tidal. In addition, Future and Boosie BadAzz took offense to some of Hov’s lyrics and responded with jabs of their own on social media. Watch 50’s video below:

I felt like I needed a pair of loafers 👞 on when I listen to jay shit. LOL🏌🏽golf any one !!! A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

