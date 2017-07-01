About a week before Jay-Z unleashed 4:44, the Roc Nation honcho teased the project with a black-and-white visual featuring the new song, “Adnis.” Despite being absent from the digital version, the track will appear on physical copies of the album.

READ: Rev. Al Sharpton Has A Message For JAY-Z Following ‘4:44′ Reference

According to Young Guru (Hov’s longtime engineer), the song will be featured along with possible bonus tracks.

“Guys calm down ‘Adnis’ will be on the physical copies,” Guru tweeted Friday (June 30), before adding the he might “slip a couple other songs” into the mix.

Hov’s 4:44 album debuted on Tidal on Friday to rave reviews from music critics and fans alike. Although no date has been set for the physical release, 4:44 will expand to Apple Music and iTunes next week.

Peep Guru’s tweet below.

Guys calm down Adnis will be on the physical copies. If you guys act right I may slip a couple other songs on there.. shhh don’t tell jay — Young Guru (@Young_Guru) June 30, 2017

WATCH: Jay-Z Is Turning A Lens On The Legacy Of Slavery In “The Story Of O.J.”