JAY-Z’s critically-herald album, 4:44, is the gift that keeps on giving. Following its release on TIDAL (June 30), eager listeners swiftly ingested the Brooklynite’s lyrics and even picked up on a few references that remain topics of conversation in pop culture today, like Rev. Al Sharpton’s wave of selfies.

On one of the most talked about and revealing songs on the 10-track project, “Family Feud,” the Roc Nation captain highlighted Sharpton’s photo influx, which only occurred two weeks ahead of the album’s debut. “Y’all think small, I think Biggie/ Y’all whole pass is in danger, ten Mississippi/ Al Sharpton in the mirror takin’ selfies/ How is him or Pill Cosby s’posed to help me?” Mr. Carter raps.

Well, like Eric Benet, Sharpton noticed the name-drop and shared a message for JAY-Z on Twitter. “Tell Jay Z we still taking selfies,” the famed activist tweeted live from Essence Fest in New Orleans. “…but I’m taking care of business down here too!” he reassured the mogul.

Tell Jay Z we still taking selfies…but I’m taking care of business down here too! W/ @YazzTheGreatest in btwn sessions at #EssenceFest2017 pic.twitter.com/8QZy3PY2FP — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 30, 2017

Fellow artists also shared their first-thoughts upon listening to 4:44 and gave the No I.D.-produced soundscape a collective two-thumbs up.

another masterpiece by JAY Z. these lyrics…powerful!! — tiller (@brysontiller) July 1, 2017

Some of y’all forgot Jay Z know how to rap. Like, really well. — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) June 30, 2017

A masterful album !!!!! SALUTE the rocnation family ….creativity at its finest !!! I’M LOST FOR WORDS WITH THIS. HOV WENT ANIMAL ON THIS !!! #444 #SINATRAOFTHEGAME #Verygrownpieceofart #nokidsshit A post shared by Raekwon Da Chef (@raekwon) on Jun 30, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

I hope y’all truly listening to what he’s saying. Giving the game and blueprint once again for damn near free! This is a testimony.4:44 #Hov — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 30, 2017

Jay Z Just Reminded All Of Us How To Rap…. Rhythm And Poetry — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) June 30, 2017

This Jay Z album just changed me — Terrace Martin (@terracemartin) July 1, 2017

Jay Z lyrics so potent — Russ (@russdiemon) June 30, 2017

Might be my favorite Jay Z album ever. — $OUTH$IDE FONTANE (@MirFontane) June 30, 2017

S T I L L N I G G A A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on Jun 30, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Just got off the plane in Portugal and went straight to that jay z album shit is fire — FAT JOE (@fatjoe) June 30, 2017

So glad y’all finally get to hear the album, and make the faces we been makin’ for months… #444 #jayz via @ebrojiapp pic.twitter.com/gTkeTXGHhd — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) June 30, 2017

I love Jay Z — HOOD POPE (@ASAPferg) June 30, 2017

“….I’ll be damned if I drink some Belvedere while Puff got CÎROC⁰Y’all need to stop…” y’all catch that? — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) July 1, 2017

4:44. WOW. MASTER TEACHER. — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) June 30, 2017

I know dis shit dope A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jun 30, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

boaaaaa stop ur man said “hold the uzi vertical, let the thing smoke / yall flirtin w death i be winkin thru the scope” lets go 2 work — thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) June 30, 2017