Rev. Al Sharpton Has A Message For JAY-Z Following ‘4:44′ Reference

al-sharpton-jay-z-1498916318
CREDIT: Getty Images

JAY-Z’s critically-herald album, 4:44, is the gift that keeps on giving. Following its release on TIDAL (June 30), eager listeners swiftly ingested the Brooklynite’s lyrics and even picked up on a few references that remain topics of conversation in pop culture today, like Rev. Al Sharpton’s wave of selfies.

READ: Al Sharpton’s Father’s Day Mirror Selfie Has The Internet Cracking Jokes

On one of the most talked about and revealing songs on the 10-track project, “Family Feud,” the Roc Nation captain highlighted Sharpton’s photo influx, which only occurred two weeks ahead of the album’s debut. “Y’all think small, I think Biggie/ Y’all whole pass is in danger, ten Mississippi/ Al Sharpton in the mirror takin’ selfies/ How is him or Pill Cosby s’posed to help me?” Mr. Carter raps.

READ: Rev. Al Sharpton Says If Trump Can Tweet Then He Can Take His Selfies

Well, like Eric Benet, Sharpton noticed the name-drop and shared a message for JAY-Z on Twitter. “Tell Jay Z we still taking selfies,” the famed activist tweeted live from Essence Fest in New Orleans. “…but I’m taking care of business down here too!” he reassured the mogul.

Fellow artists also shared their first-thoughts upon listening to 4:44 and gave the No I.D.-produced soundscape a collective two-thumbs up.

S T I L L N I G G A

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on

I know dis shit dope

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

Tags: 4:44, Al Sharpton, Jay-Z