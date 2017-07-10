Amber Rose Thanks God For Sending 21 Savage

The Internet raised its digital eyebrow when Amber Rose and 21 Savage were seen galavanting about town. Some men wondered why they’re paying for their gym membership if Brother Savage could snag a girl like Rose, while some women wondered if they were looking for love in the wrong places. So it’s safe to say Rose and Savage make an odd couple, at least from the outside looking in.

Sebastian’s mama however doesn’t care what the Internet thinks, or how they’re relationship looks. In fact, the How To Be A Bad B*tch author professed her love for the 21st Savage on Instagram over the weekend, thanking God for sending someone who will defend her honor.

“I’ve been abused, talked to like I wasn’t sh*t been gaslighted and slut shamed by men I once loved and cared about,” Rose captioned. “So I’m thankful God brought this amazing person in my life who genuinely has my back and is ready to pull up and defend my honor by any means.”

Savage is living the high life as he just released his album Issa Album and has Amber on his arm. Like we said, if you all like it, we love it.