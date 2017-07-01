Amber Rose was saddened to hear Kodak Black’s attempt at explaining why he’s not attracted to dark-skinned black women. Although the beautifully melanated masses don’t appear to be tripping over themselves for a chance to date the rapper, his explanation shed further light on some clear internal insecurities.

But the admission inspired Rose share her own experience with colorism. “This really makes me so sad,” she captioned a video of the “Tunnel Vision” rhymer on Instagram Saturday (July 1). “Being a ‘yellowbone’ mixed light-skinned woman I know unfortunately that modeling jobs, boys and opportunities came to me easier but did not realize that until I got older. Growing up in Philly I went to an all-black school. I was the ‘white girl.’ the one that the boys didn’t like.”

The now 33-year-old model says she wasn’t considered “as cool as the brown skinned girls,” because of her fair complexion.

“Black was the thing to be! But for me my mom was my only black parent, my dad was as white as snow and I came out just as light as him,” Rose explained. “I would lay out in the sun and try to get as dark as I could. I would look at all of the beautiful dark-skinned girls in my class and wish that I could wear bright color shirts like they did but it never quite looked as good on my complexion.

“But the brown-skinned girls would pick on me, pull my hair and want to fight me for no reason? Why tho?! I loved them! I wanted to be them! Little did I know at such a young age society was teaching them to hate me,” she continued. “Society was telling these girls that they weren’t as beautiful as me because of their complexion. They were too strong and too outspoken. It was OK for men to have sex with them behind closed doors but not OK to have them on their arm.”

Rose goes on to reveal that she found herself constantly “battling racism and feminism,” by speaking out about the lack of dark-skinned women on the set of music videos, and in the strip club.

“Even when I was stripper maybe there were one or two brown skinned girls that would get hired because they didn’t want the club to be too ‘Black,’” she shared. “I can’t help that I was born with light skin but I am a woman before anything else! We need to stick together as women and educate society, educate men like this with black mothers! Not let men/people dictate what type of woman is in style or more beautiful.”

Check below for Rose’s full post.

