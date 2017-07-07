In a few months we’ll finally get a chance to hear A$AP Twelvyy’s debut album. This week, the A$AP Mob standout gives us a taste of what’s to come with the heavy hitting track, “Strapped.”

As one of the underrated members of the crew, Twelvyy is at his absolute best as he hops on A$AP P’s Sampha-sampled instrumental — and spits the kind of heat that only those Harlem boys are capable of giving us.

Listen on as he tells stories reflecting on his days hustling and surviving in the mean streets of New York City before he got into the rap game. In a recent interview with Mass Appeal, Twelvyy talked about the single and explained how the listeners get to feel the pain he has felt during his journey through life and hip-hop.

“You gotta lace your Timbs up real tight for this ride, cause you might lose ’em,” he said. You might lose your Yankee hat on this ride, cause it’s gonna get rugged. You gotta go through the trenches, the valley, the mountain and peaks on this ride—cause that’s what I went through. I went through hell and back. So that’s what you gon’ hear.”