After several months of well-deserved vacationing, former President Barack Obama is ready to don his political hat again. This Thursday (July 13), Obama will attend a fundraiser hosted by former Attorney General Eric Holder (now head of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee), his first political event since welcoming Donald Trump to the White House on January 20.

According to CNN, the intimate private event, in which House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will also be in attendance, is for a new group aiding Democrats draw more amicable legislative district lines.

Obama has already somewhat prepped the world for his reentry into political public service. During a family trip to Indonesia at the top of July, he delivered a keynote speech to the 4th Indonesian Diaspora Congress in Jakarta, asking for tolerance and respect for others during a worldwide turbulent time. Additionally, the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama announced a call for applications for their 14-week long fall internship program.

These are all the signs of Obama rolling up his sleeves to get back to action.