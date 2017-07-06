Variety reports that a Pennsylvania judge has set a retrial date for Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case.

The site reads that the date is set for Nov. 6 at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

This news comes just weeks after a deadlocked jury declared a mistrial in the case against the comedian, in which Temple University employee Andrea Constand accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting her at his home back in 2004.

“The jurors in the recent trial were instructed not to discuss the case,” writes Variety. “But ABC News reported that one unidentified juror revealed that 10 of the 12 jurors wanted to convict, but two were emphatic not wanting to find him guilty.”

Constand is one of several women who have come forward to accuse the former sitcom star of questionable and inappropriate behavior towards them.