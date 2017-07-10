Angela “Blac Chyna” White has shared her thoughts on her drama with ex- fiancé Rob Kardashian in an interview with Good Morning America. With lawyer Lisa Bloom by her side Monday (July 10), the businesswoman explained how Kardashian’s social media bashing left her devastated.

“I was devastated, of course. I’m like, how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me?” she said to ABC’s Linsey Davis. “This is a person that I trusted. I confided. I felt comfortable, you know, with even sending these pictures and even talking to him about certain things, you know. I just felt betrayed.”

Noting that she has since blocked the reality star from her Instagram, she and Bloom plan to move forward with filing a restraining order against the Arthur George founder.

“I’ve talked to Rob about everything, I’ve talked to him,” the 29 year-old said. “The moral of the story is he doesn’t respect me. If you don’t respect me, you have to respect the law.” After questioning Chyna about “exposing a lot of her life” and where exactly she draws the line, the interview took a turn towards victim blaming and women’s rights.

“I am Angela White, I’m Blac Chyna. I can do whatever I want, it’s my body,” White said. Bloom added, “Any explicit photos that she may have chose to post in the past is her choice. This is like saying a woman can’t be raped if she previously chose to have sex with someone. It’s her body, her choice, each and every time.”

After Bloom clarifies that her intent is to have the “full impact of the law rain down” on the perpetrators of crimes and not the victims, Blac Chyna dedicated her final word to “all the women out there.”

“You’re not the only that’s probably going through something. If one person speaks up, hopefully, it will be a domino effect.”

Chyna confirmed that none of the Kardashians have reached out to her since the incident and the youngest Kardashian physically abused her in April.

