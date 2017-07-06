As we know, Blue Ivy Carter was born into a musical family, so it should come as no surprise that there’s a few talent genes swimming through her veins.

Through her daddy JAY-Z’s additional track from his 13th studio album, 4:44, we get a glimpse into the five-year-old’s chops as a budding rapper in her own right.

READ: 5-Year-Old Blue Ivy Reportedly Launching Line Of Beauty Products

In “Blue’s Freestyle / We Family” the tiny spitter raps her heart out in 45 seconds in a pretty adorable verse.

Blue Ivy rapping on 4:44 pic.twitter.com/jC7PpJWg5a — Beyoncé Aus (@BeyonceAUS) July 7, 2017

While the clip’s fuzziness makes it a bit difficult for us to articulate what B.I.C is saying, no doubt she’s slaying the scene and giving these girls a run for their money.

READ: Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy Enjoy Movie Night At ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Premiere

Expect to see her name next to Remy and Nicki next year as a BET “Best Female Hip-Hop” nominee. Mark our words. 4:44 will be released to more retailers Friday (Jul. 7).

Check out some side-splitting reactions to Blue’s groundbreaking work below.

Let me find out Blue Ivy is out here freestyling pic.twitter.com/SYytLEX5NY — SMILE (@TOPTlERFIVESTAR) July 6, 2017

Blue Ivy said she never seen a ceiling in her whole life…meaning she don’t believe in limits #StayWoke — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) July 7, 2017

.@BET, listen up. Next year, you’re gonna give Blue Ivy her THINGS. Best Female Hip Hop Artist is HERS in 2018. Understood? pic.twitter.com/ZlHvzpEGbb — timo (@whenyoupIayme) July 7, 2017

“Boom shakalaka, boom shakalaka. Everything in shaka, everything in faka” Blue Ivy ATE this. pic.twitter.com/5fZG60d0g6 — pierce (@nicxbey) July 7, 2017