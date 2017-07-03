Merely hours after JAY-Z dropped his 13th studio album, 4:44, a number of think pieces, rankings, and critiques started flooding the Internet. So far, the album has received mixed reviews, with some admiring his vulnerability and others critiquing every lyric. Boosie BadAzz has seemed to be one of Jay’s biggest critics thus far, mostly because of one line in his single “The Story of O.J.”

READ: JAY-Z Is Turning A Lens On The Legacy Of Slavery In “The Story Of O.J.” (Watch)

“The Story of O.J.,” which was accompanied by a black and white short film, gives a history lesson on the legacy of slavery, while also providing wisdom on achieving the American Dream. One of his most memorable lines, suggests in order to achieve financial growth and stability, people need to stop taking pictures holding money up to their ear. “Y’all out here still takin’ advances, huh? / Me and my niggas takin’ real chances, uh / Y’all on the ‘Gram holdin’ money to your ear / There’s a disconnect, we don’t call that money over here,” he raps. But Boosie wasn’t ready to give up on his stacked lifestyle.

During an Instagram Live video feed on Sunday (June 2), Boosie took some time to present the opposing argument to Hov’s recent song. “I got love for JAY-Z, but ya’ll telling me I shouldn’t put stacks in my ear if JAY-Z says it. These Louisiana n***as don’t rock like that,” Boosie said as fan comments continued to pop up on the Insta-live screen. In his hand, the rapper was holding a large stack of dollar bills. “If JAY-Z tell you jump off the Eiffel Tower, you going to jump,” he continued. “JAY-Z don’t run the South! I’m still holding money to my ear.”

READ: Eric Benét Responds To JAY-Z’s “Never Go Eric Benét” Lyric

Well, Boosie has spoken, and it looks like even JAY-Z can’t change some people’s minds. That wasn’t Jigga’s only financial lesson in the song though. He also talks about the importance of credit. Hopefully fans can hold on to that message instead. Check out Boosie’s comments on “The Story of O.J.” above.