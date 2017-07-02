The warm weather is finally here and summer vacation plans are in full swing. From flights to an exotic island to a weekend getaway to one of your favorite cities, getting to a long-awaited and oftentimes well-deserved destination becomes your main focus. Unfortunately, one of the first things to go out the window is your workout regimen and healthy eating habits. Smell-good foods tempt you to indulge and all the fun and relaxation prevent you from thinking twice about letting your 30-min-a-day cardio goal fall to the wayside. But it doesn’t always have to be this way.

Health coach and personal trainer Brittne Babe tagged along with VIBE to the 2nd Annual Zumba Cruise and shared some equipment and gym-free exercises that can be done at any time and any place, especially when enjoying your vacation while at sea on a cruise ship.

Watch the video above and add these 5 exercises to your to-do list when on vacation with your family and friends.