Fail: Chris Christie Caught Lounging On Beach After Closing It To New Jersey Residents
Take this political snafu with Governor Chris Christie (R-NJ) as another running joke during the Trump era of politics. The former presidential candidate has been the the subject of ridicule after he was caught hanging out on a beach with his family after closing it to the public.
The New York Times reports public beaches and parks were closed for the holiday weekend due to the state’s current government shutdown. That didn’t seem to be a problem for the politician and his family. On Sunday (July 2), photos taken by the The Star-Ledger of New Jersey revealed Christie soaking up the sun with his family at Island Beach State Park.
Because of his political status, the 54-year-old was allowed to use to the beach house at the park provided by the state. After his beach trip, Christie took a state-funded helicopter to a press conference and provided no apologies for enjoying the perks of a government position.
“I traveled there and I traveled back and I’ll travel back again,” Christie said. “That’s where my family is sleeping, so that’s where I’ll sleep tonight. When I have a choice between sleeping with my family, and sleeping alone, I generally like to sleep where my family is.”
When asked if his actions were fair to the thousands of residents and tourists blocked from the beach, Christie said, “That’s just the way it goes. Run for governor, and you can have a residence there.”
Christie caught the most criticism on social media where he was dragged for really not giving a f**k.
To make things worse, Christie’s spokesperson argued with reporters that the governor never got to enjoy the sun.“The governor was on the beach briefly. He did not get any sun,” Brian Murray said. “He had a baseball hat on.”
Christie added, “I didn’t get any sun today.”
Since his failed bid for president and alignment with running mate Donald Trump, Christie’s approval rating dropped to 26 percent in April 2016 and a hard-hitting 15 percent in mid-June.
Christie is expected to exit from his governor role when his eight-year term ends in January 2018.