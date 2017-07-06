Clinton Sparks and Kes “Combine” To Get Your Next Party Jumpin’

Trinidadian singing group Kes has teamed up with producer Clinton Sparks for their latest song “Combine.”

The quartet and Sparks blend their worlds seamlessly for this Caribbean influenced love song with a memorable dance beat.

Formed in 2005, the group has masterfully created a sound that brings together pop, reggae, soca and calypso. After teaming up with Sparks, the group said the song’s title is a true testament to the melting pot of sounds they encapsulate.

“When we teamed up with Clinton Sparks, we started creating and things just flowed naturally. Combine is a true combination of our unique worlds in one song.”

Surrender your hips to the rhythm below: