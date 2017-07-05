Colin Kaepernick is questioning the value “Independence Day” and how it holds for Blacks in America.

“How can we truly celebrate independence on a day that intentionally robbed our ancestors of theirs?” tweeted the NFL quarterback on Tuesday (July 4), echoing the famous though the s of celebrated author and abolitionist Frederick Douglass in his 1852 speech, “The Meaning of July Fourth for the Negro.”

How can we truly celebrate independence on a day that intentionally robbed our ancestors of theirs? To find my independence I went home. pic.twitter.com/hniYGJeLxG — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 4, 2017

While many of us spent the long weekend poolside or flipping burgers, the former 49er took to his native land of Ghana in celebration of his freedom. “To find my independence, I went home,” he finished, alongside a minute-long video showing various clips from the trip he took with his partner and equally woke bae Nessa Diab.

No news yet of whether or not the couple’s journey included other countries, or if there will be more footage.

A year after protesting the National Anthem, Kaepernick is out of his contract with the 49ers and stands a free agent. He has yet to sign with another football team.