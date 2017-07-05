Damian Marley’s latest contribution to the hip-hop world — see JAY-Z’s “Bam” — is still ringing off across the world, but fans will soon be treated to a full length album from JR Gong. The reggae star is slated to release his new LP Stony Hill on July 21.

READ: Damian Marley Lands Deal As Co-Owner Of ‘High Times’ Magazine

In support of the forthcoming project, he pays tribute to Jamaica, as viewers are given a full tour of the culturally rich island — particularly the places where tourists don’t venture to.

READ: Jay Z And Damian Marley Collaboration Confirmed

Damian’s “R.O.A.R.” single is available for purchase here — as well as pre-orders for his Stony Hill album.

His Fall US Tour kicks off on September 1st in Minneapolis, at Minneapolis Music Hall and continues on to Chicago, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more. Tickets are available here.