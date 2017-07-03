Dave East Keeps It Classic On “No Back And Forth”

Harlem’s own Dave East returns with some new heat on his street single “No Back and Forth.”

Produced by Mr. Authentic, the Def Jam artist doesn’t sway from his New York roots with his Golden ’90s Era flow. Over the knocking boom-bap instrumental and humming loops, Dave East drops witticisms and nods to legends JAY-Z, Nas and the late Big L.

“Recollections on weapons I never purchased/That money had me thirsty, sh*t I need somthin’ to sip on/Straight to the point, told her I had somethin’ she could sit on/Get love out in Detroit like I’m a piston, your b***h’ gone/At Summer Jam, I told Tee Grizz he had a hit/He told me ain’t it a blessing, we really came up from sh*t/We wasn’t supposed to win/We was ‘posed to post in the pen/Be careful approaching men,” raps East.

Last week, Dave East performed at The Dew NBA 3x tournament in Brooklyn where he spoke to VIBE about his forthcoming album, Paranoia.

“We’re looking at a July release,” said East. “I can’t tell you the specific date but I got a single coming out next week.”

Back in 2016, the Mass Appeal signee released his Kairi Chanel mixtape.

Stream “No Back and Forth” below.