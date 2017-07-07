Day N Night Festival 2017 will host some of the biggest names in hip-hop over three days in September.

Travis Scott, Chance The Rapper and California native Kendrick Lamar will headline the festival, which takes place at Angel Stadium in Orange County, Calif. from Sept. 8-10. Last year’s event was held at Oak Canyon Park in Irvine, Calif.

Some of the other musicians’ fans can look forward to are YG, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, Khalid, Post Malone, Metro Boomin, Princess Nokia, THEY., Little Simz and more.

Early bird presale starts at 4:20 p.m. today (Jul. 7), and general admission sales begin at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Jul. 8. Three-day early bird passes are $299, while three-day GA passes are $325 and VIP weekend passes are $475. More information can be found here.

TRAVIS WILL BE @ DAY N NIGHT THIS YEAR! FULL LINEUP & INFO COMING SOON A post shared by OBSERVATORY OC (@observatoryoc) on Jun 26, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT