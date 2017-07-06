“Despacito” Boosts Puerto Rico’s Economy?

Just two months ago, Puerto Rico’s governor, Ricardo Rosselló, declared the country bankrupt in order to restructure a $70 billion debt. However, reports reveal that the global smash “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee has aroused the interest of foreign tourists to know the place where the superstars were born.

According to daily Un Nuevo Dia, tourist interest in traveling to Puerto Rico increased 45 percent since the song began to play worldwide. How did this happened? Just including the phrase, “this is how we do it down in Puerto Rico,” and filming the music video in amazing locations certainly seems to have helped.

According to the article, tour operators in Puerto Rico have included some of the areas and places that served as the stage for the production of the music video in their tours, such as Club La Factoría in Old San Juan and La Perla sector.

After learning the news, Luis Fonsi reacted on Instagram, writing: “What a joy it is to read this in international media. Puerto Rico is the true protagonist of this song and this video.” He also thanked Yankee, Zuleyka Rivera (Miss Universe 2006) and director Carlos Perez of Elastic People.

¡Qué bueno ver noticias positivas en mi país! Felicito a los residentes de la comunidad de La Perla por unirse en este esfuerzo. #LaPerlaPintaSuFututo Gracias a #Despacito, yo soy parte de ustedes. ¡Nos vemos pronto! #LaPerla 🇵🇷❤️ A post shared by Luis Fonsi (@luisfonsi) on Jul 6, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

This week, the “Despacito” with Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber leads the Hot 100 chart for an eight week now and, also, is frontrunner for Billboard’s Song of the Summer.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.