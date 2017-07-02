Donald Trump Promotes Attacking Journalists In Latest Tweet

Donald Trump has taken his hatred towards the press, specifically CNN to new heights. On Sunday, (July 2) 45 hopped on social media to tweet out a mock video of him beating up the news outlet in WWE wrestling match, bringing his childish behaviors to new lows.

It didn’t take long for CNN to respond to Trump’s tweet. The media outlet quickly released a statement condemning Trump’s message and challenging the president to do his job.

READ Donald Trump Slapped With A Lawsuit From Congress Democrats

“It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the President had never done so. Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, ‎dealing with North Korea and working on his health care bill, he is instead involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office. We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.”

“The President in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, quite the contrary.” – @SHSanders45 6/29/17 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) July 2, 2017

And while many online were flabbergasted by the very un-presidential actions of the man elected to lead the country, Trump himself doesn’t seem to think he did anything wrong.

READ Sen. John McCain Says U.S. Leadership Was Better Under Obama

My use of social media is not Presidential – it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

There aren’t enough SMH’s in the world.