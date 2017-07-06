For 50 Cent’s birthday Thursday (July 6), his good friend and labelmate Eminem recorded a personal video, in which he says that one of Fif’s verses on “Places to Go,” from the 8 Mile soundtrack, almost convinced him to quit rapping.

Em even re-creates the tongue-twister verse in the video: “Picture a perfect picture/ Picture me in a pimp hat/ Picture me starting sh*t/ Picture me busting my gat/ Picture police mad they ain’t got a picture of that.”

After wrapping up the verse, Eminem admits: “Yeah, so, that made me want to stop rapping, for like a long time.”

Check out the video (and get another glimpse of Eminem’s new beard) on 50 Cent’s Instagram below:

Thank you @eminem you know your still the best in the world 🌎 to me man, I love you bro. A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jul 6, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

