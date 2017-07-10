DJ Khaled’s radio hit “Wild Thoughts” with Rihanna and Bryson tiller has turned into a Summer ’17 anthem. The song from the social media king’s Grateful album is currently lounging at No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Today (July 10), New Yorkers A Boogie and Fabolous dropped an unofficial remix of the in-demand track.

With Carlos Santana’s guitar guiding the lyrics, the fellas have a grand ol’ time with rhymes that are suitable for any club affair. Brooklyn’s Young O.G. comes through per usual with his confidence on high.

“You used to be my baby/Remember when you used to wear my chain and my bracelets?/I know you blushin’ when I make a statement/So don’t you worry ’bout them b***hes I don’t entertain them/They only want me ’cause I’m famous,” raps Bronx native A Boogie. Fabolous follows with, “Look, let’s keep it real and never fake it/I’m gettin’ money, they can’t take it,take it, take it/The vibe is off, I gotta shake it/Look, I’m nothin’ like them no one to mistake it/The sun is gone shine even through the shady.”

