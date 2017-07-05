“Stand Your Ground,” the Florida law which permitted the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the case of the murder of Trayvon Martin in 2012, has been ruled unconstitutional by Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Milton Hirsch.

According to the Associated Press, the Florida Legislature updated the terms of the statute and Gov. Rick Scott signed the new version into law last month. Under their revisions, prosecutors were tasked with disproving self-defense claims, which essentially means victims, such as Martin, are guilty until proven innocent.

A spokesperson for Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said that they plan to appeal Judge Hirsch’s order and it is currently under review by Governor Scott’s office.