French Montana worked with Pharrell for the very first time on a new song from his upcoming Jungle Rules album.

Long time collaborator Harry Fraud provides the beat for “Bring Dem Things,” while the Bronx-bred rapper reaches deep into his bag for an aggressive set of raps. With pounding drums and frenetic sounds, the hip-hop bandits give warnings to all those who dare stand in their way.

The song and pre-order for Jungle Rules both hit iTunes in America at midnight (July 7).